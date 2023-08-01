Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of EGRX opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.75 million, a PE ratio of 415.28 and a beta of 0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

Insider Activity

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 235,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 108,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 676.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 277,192 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

