EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 11,646 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

CVX traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. 7,512,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,570. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.