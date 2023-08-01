EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $453.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

