EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. 5,482,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,409. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

