EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. 32,712,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,956,449. The company has a market capitalization of $251.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.