EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,271. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

