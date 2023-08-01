EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,757. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $319.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

