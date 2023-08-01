EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.12.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $232.12. 1,843,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

