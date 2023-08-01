EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 3,485 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $231.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.24. The company has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

