EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Trims Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.12. 1,831,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.