Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Eastern Bankshares worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 181,044 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

EBC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. 131,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,699. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

