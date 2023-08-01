Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 3.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $13.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,648. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $219.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.