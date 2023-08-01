Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.6% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $13.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,499. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

