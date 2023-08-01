Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Earnings Results

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Shares of ETN traded up $12.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.78. 2,932,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.72. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $219.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

