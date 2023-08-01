Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27 to $2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. Eaton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.65-$8.85 EPS.

Eaton Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $13.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $219.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.72. The company has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.