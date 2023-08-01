eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $603.65 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. eCash has a total market capitalization of $603.65 million and approximately $19.03 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,815.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.18 or 0.00818996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00128069 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018693 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,459,129,673,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,459,160,923,293 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

