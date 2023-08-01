Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.24. 1,609,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.08.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

