Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.17. 2,467,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.08.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,451,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $276,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

