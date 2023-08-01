Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.08.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

