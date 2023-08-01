Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.72. 597,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,400. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

