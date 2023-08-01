Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
EGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.57.
Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.72. 597,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,400. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
