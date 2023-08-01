Electroneum Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $38.17 million and $828,371.59 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006481 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,951,338,993 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.