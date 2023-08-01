Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Electronic Arts has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $136.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.95. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,399 shares of company stock worth $3,448,323. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

