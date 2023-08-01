Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.42-3.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.09.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.12. 2,287,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.71 and its 200-day moving average is $123.95.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,399 shares of company stock worth $3,448,323 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,382,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,584,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $190,846,000 after buying an additional 815,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 814,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

