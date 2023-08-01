Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.35-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.42-3.92 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.09.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

EA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day moving average of $123.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,323. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.