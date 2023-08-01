Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of EFN stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.42. 360,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.28. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$14.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.67. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of C$303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$289.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.2643068 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.