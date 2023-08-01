Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 798.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 826,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,111 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 23.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ELV traded down $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $467.49. 382,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.38. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

