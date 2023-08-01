Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELROF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Elior Group Stock Performance

ELROF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

