Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 5,347 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 4.4% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 166,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 197,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,013,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,727. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

