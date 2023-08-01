Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Cisco Systems makes up 1.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. 15,286,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,642,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

