Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 4.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $315,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.05. 1,916,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,175. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.44 and a 200-day moving average of $282.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

