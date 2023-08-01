Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

NYSE LMT traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $451.28. 1,033,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.53 and its 200-day moving average is $465.14. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

