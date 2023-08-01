Ellevest Inc. Acquires 4,710 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.89) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 68 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

NYSE:LYG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 6,118,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,295,471. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.