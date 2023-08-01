Ellevest Inc. Acquires 706 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock worth $172,286,555. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,723. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $123.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.