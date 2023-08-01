Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,172 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,051 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,138,000 after acquiring an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.43. 2,241,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,247. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.48%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

