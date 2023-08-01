Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,347 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 21,435.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,609 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Fortive by 414.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

FTV traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. 1,277,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.15. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

