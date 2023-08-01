Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,611 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,871. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $91.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

