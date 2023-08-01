Ellevest Inc. Buys 3,052 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 186.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $735,431,120,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $117.50. 2,814,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $318.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

