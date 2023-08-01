Ellevest Inc. Buys 388 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,440 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.73.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

