Ellevest Inc. Buys 938 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. 4,373,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,617,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.21 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,328. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Barclays decreased their target price on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.