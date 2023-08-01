Ellevest Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Insider Transactions at CDW

CDW Stock Performance

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.92. The company had a trading volume of 557,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,058. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

