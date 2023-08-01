Ellevest Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Stryker by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.71.

SYK traded down $4.22 on Tuesday, hitting $279.19. 926,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,588. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

