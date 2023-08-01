Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 31,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $555.80. 716,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,415. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.20 and a 200-day moving average of $507.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.83.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

