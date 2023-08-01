Ellevest Inc. Purchases 434 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.96. 906,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,481. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $106.13. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

