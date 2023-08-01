Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Elme Communities stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 618,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $21.81.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
