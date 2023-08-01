Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Elme Communities stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 618,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Elme Communities

Elme Communities Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

