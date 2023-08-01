Emerald (EEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 191.13% and a net margin of 34.83%.
Emerald Price Performance
Shares of Emerald stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 101,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $312.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.28. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerald by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Emerald by 1,887.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Emerald in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Emerald in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 11.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.
