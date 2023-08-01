Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Shares of 45,550 Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.08% of Banc of California as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 247,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 217,778 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 242,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 190,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director Joseph J. Rice bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $35,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Rice bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $106,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banc of California Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 504,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $807.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

