Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNK. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Cinemark Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 607,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,836. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

