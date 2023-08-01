Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $321,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,408 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,375 shares of company stock valued at $248,751. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.96. 222,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

