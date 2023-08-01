Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $636,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,502. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

