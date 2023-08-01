Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,284 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.06% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417,262 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $7,953,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 245,553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 193,485 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

CNOB traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 125,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $787.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.17. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

